Pro’s Pointer #16: Making lead head jigs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The melting point of lead is 621.5 degrees. It’s a fun fact all on its own, but Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame Inductee, makes lead head jigs with his molten lead.

“A few years back I started pouring my own lead head jigs, and a lot of folks have asked me why I did that. Well, it’s not for the reasons that may seem the most obvious,” said Candle. “It really has nothing to do with the entertainment value of making lead head jigs. It’s not all that fun. In fact, it’s kind of hot and sweaty. It’s really not about the economy of making lead head jigs, although they are a little bit cheaper when you make your own. The reason why I make my own is I get exactly what I want.”

“For example, I have some jigs here that I use in the Gulf of Mexico,” continued Candle. “It’s a particular shape and an extra heavy hook. I have some others here with a wire keeper for ultra-finesse soft plastics, and I have the jig here that I use for 90% of my swimbait fishing in Devils Lake, just a quarter-ounce jig, but I use an oversized hook that is ultra-premium and very sharp.”

“A couple of things to remember when you’re pouring your lead head jigs,” warns Candle. “This is dangerous. This is molten lead; it’s going to hurt you if it gets on you, so I keep a glove on the hand that holds the mold. I want to get that mold loaded up with the hooks, close it nice and tight, and then fill each cavity and be very careful about where the lead comes out. Let it sit for a second. Then you just open it up, and there you have your lead heads. You just need to clean them up a little bit, let them cool off and there you have it.”

“The last thing you want to remember is keep things well-ventilated, because the gasses are poisonous and the last thing we want to do is hurt ourselves by making fishing tackle. It takes a little bit of effort, not a whole lot, and you get exactly what you want. And you know what, you get the enjoyment of catching a fish on something that you built yourself,” finishes Candle.

Next week, Candle will show us the latest in marine electronics: forward-facing sonar.

