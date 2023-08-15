Police issue Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.
The teenager was reported missing on Aug. 13, according to authorities.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a teenager who is believed to be in “immediate danger.”

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Stafford Police Department issued the alert for 14-year-old Jasmin Murff.

Officials said the teenager has been missing since Aug. 13.

The white female is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt and brown paisley pants.

Law enforcement said it’s believed that the girl is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call Stafford police at 281-261-3950.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
Morgan Bauer at the unveiling of her logo for next year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens; auction coming up
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins attends during warmups prior to an NFL...
Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28
Eric Meyer, the editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, answers questions about a...
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
New details about the police raid of a newspaper in Kansas last week. (KAKE, FACEBOOK | MARION,...
Newspaper publisher speaks out after raid
Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum talks Iowa, economy ahead of GOP Presidential debate