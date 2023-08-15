Minot High alum competing for Beavers goalkeeper starting spot

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot State women’s soccer team started preseason this week, and after Tuesday’s scrimmage against the University of Winnipeg, it sounds like Maddie Elliott, a current sophomore at Minot State and former Minot High goalie and graduate from 2022, will be competing for a starting spot in net.

Elliott made six saves in a 1-0 loss to Winnipeg.

The only goal against was a one-on-one opportunity that came in the final five minutes of the match.

“She’s grown so much, she got tons of training this spring. Since she came in last fall, she’s taken step after step of getting better every day. She has a great mentality, she goes forward and she knows how to put her best foot forward every single day,” said T.J. Perez, who was promoted from the team’s interim head coach to head coach in December.

Perez said that no decision on a starting goalie has been made yet.

Elliott is competing for the spot with Siriana Gudiño, a junior who transferred from Cypress College in California.

“We’re both pretty good goalkeepers, we’re about the same. I feel good about my spot right now and whatever happens, happens. I’ll play my part on the team, whatever it is,” said Elliott.

The Beavers play the Magic City Legends - Elliott’s former club team - in another exhibition on Saturday, August. 26.

