High school students get head start on early childhood training

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - High schoolers can earn dual credit toward an early childhood education credential.

Head Start, the daycare and preschool center, will be moving one of its preschool programs to the Minot Workforce Academy.

High school students will see the preschool through the windows of another room.

Pam Stroklund, career and technical education director for Minot Public Schools, said juniors and seniors who’ve registered for early childhood learning lab will be taught theory in a traditional class setting, while they observe Head Start’s preschool.

She said they’ve partnered with Dakota College at Bottineau so students can get credits toward their child development associate credential.

“They still will have the opportunity to go out to other early childhood areas in the community to get some more clinical experience,” said Stroklund.

The Head Start early childhood learning center at the academy will open after Labor Day.

