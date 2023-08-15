High school students get head start on early childhood training

High school students get head start on early childhood training
High school students get head start on early childhood training(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - High schoolers can earn dual credit toward an early childhood education credential.

Head Start, the daycare and preschool center, will be moving one of its preschool programs to the Minot Workforce Academy.

High school students will see the preschool through the windows of another room.

Pam Stroklund, career and technical education director for Minot Public Schools, said juniors and seniors who’ve registered for early childhood learning lab will be taught theory in a traditional class setting, while they observe Head Start’s preschool.

She said they’ve partnered with Dakota College at Bottineau so students can get credits toward their child development associate credential.

“They still will have the opportunity to go out to other early childhood areas in the community to get some more clinical experience,” said Stroklund.

The Head Start early childhood learning center at the academy will open after Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
Morgan Bauer at the unveiling of her logo for next year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens; auction coming up
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/14/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/14/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/14/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Canola harvest update
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 8/14/23