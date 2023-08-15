‘Gold Star Mothers’ project marks four parents buried in Rugby

"Gold Star Mothers" honors mothers who have lost a child during their service in the military.
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RUGBY, N.D (KMOT) - Veterans are relatively known for their service, but one man is highlighting parents who have lost a child while serving in the military with a project dedicated to mothers.

Some people are drawn to exploring the shadow of the past.

Dale Niewoehner, owner and operator of Niewoehner Funeral Home, said he’s always been a frequent visitor at cemeteries.

Robert Wilmot, a board member of the Rugby Endowment Fund, said Dale is just a history buff.

“I’m not from Rugby originally, so I did not know the history that Dale had dug up over the years, but I thought it was very interesting,” said Wilmot.

Niewoehner has taken on the task of memorializing and marking those who have lost a son or daughter who were in the military. The project is called the “Gold Star Mothers.”

“It’s an honor that no mother wants,” said Niewoehner.

He’s been at this for a few years. He said the real work begins in identifying the deceased mothers and finding out where they’re buried. He then reaches out to their distant relatives.

Wilmot said they were happy to help fund projects to help honor these women.

“Each generation should do something to acknowledge it, not just the generation when it happened,” said Wilmot.

There are thousands of graves in the Persilla Watts Cemetery. So far, Niewoehner has identified six mothers with a son or daughter who died while serving in the military. Four of them have been marked “Gold Star Mothers.”

“We all should remember their parents and the grief that they never forgot and bore for the rest of their life,” said Niewoehner.

It’s a slow process, but one Niewoehner will continue to work at.

“Gold Star Mothers” don’t have to be part of the national organization.

Families must also give permission and payment for the etching of the gravestones if it’s not covered by the Community’s Endowment Fund.

For those interested, you can contact Niewoehner at 701-776-6222.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

