Glen Ullin School gets an electric ride

GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KFYR) - The wheels on this bus go round and round — but with a different energy source than most yellow school buses. Glen Ullin School District gets to start using a new electric bus at the start of school.

This doesn’t sound like your typical school bus. When it’s driving under 20 miles an hour, it warns people with a tune because it’s so quiet.

It also is going to save the Glen Ullin School District a lot of money.

“On our other school buses, we generally spend anywhere from $400 to $600 a month in fuel costs, where this will not be using that much fuel throughout the year,” John Lawson, facility manager and transportation director.

The bus is heated by a 20-gallon diesel heater and it will warm up while it’s plugged in at the school.

He says that the saved fuel will also befit the environment.

The school received a grant for $370,000, and part of that was for the charger and installation, which was a big selling point for the administration.

“Once we looked into it a little bit, took it to the school board and we decided that we’d give it a try. I mean, there are not a lot of schools around here that have tried it and it was a nice viable option for us because it was a free bus,” said Peter Remboldt, superintendent.

With the turn of the key, this bus has a battery life of 125 miles, and its route will be 60-64 miles long.

It can only go to a certain speed, so it won’t go as quickly, which helps the battery life to make the trip to and from school.

“The public perception is that electric buses don’t work and electric vehicles don’t work in the north, but we have people in the community that have electric cars and they love them,” said Remboldt.

The school heard about the bus a year ago from the bus company Lion Electric.

They’re going to see how it goes this year and then may look into getting more in the future.

West Fargo has an electric bus, and Remboldt coordinated with the transportation director there to see how it went before getting the electric bus in Glen Ullin.

