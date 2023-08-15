Canola harvest update

DOUGLAS, N.D. (KMOT) - Bob Finken told us last week he thought his canola fields would yield roughly 25-30 percent less than in previous years.

After combining one of his fields over the weekend, his prediction was spot on.

Instead of running nearly 2000 lbs. per acre, it’s running between 1400-1500.

He said some of his fields look better and some look worse, but that you can’t know what’s going on for sure until you combine.

Finken said the reduction is directly related to the wet weather, but that some soils will naturally yield better than lighter soils that can’t hold as much moisture and nutrients.

“Especially on a moisture-limited year when you’ve had showers of rain... if one field caught an extra half inch or an inch of rain at the right time it can make a big difference in what the field actually yields,” said Finken.

Finken said he should be done harvesting completely around September 21, but that it heavily depends on moisture levels.

Previous coverage: ND farmers struggle to harvest canola amid wet conditions

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.