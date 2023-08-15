Burgum talks Iowa, economy ahead of GOP Presidential debate

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – In just over a week, Governor Doug Burgum will take the stage in Milwaukee for the first Republican Presidential Debate.

Burgum just wrapped up a week of meeting with potential voters and making his case for the nomination in New Hampshire, and then in Iowa, at their state fair.

In part of a one-on-one interview Monday, KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski asked the governor what he learned from his time in Iowa.

He said one of the big talking points has been the cost of living.

“Everybody’s paying more for their food, for their energy. It’s just crazy how backward we’ve got the economy going right now. And whether it’s, you know, interest rates, the highest they’ve been in 22 years, the national debt rating being lowered. Whether it’s just runaway inflation or whether it’s, you know, paying too much for their heating oil, too much for their electricity, too much for their gas,” said Burgum.

We also spoke with the governor on a variety of topics, from preparing for the debate to national security.

Joe Skurzewski will be bringing us debate coverage from Milwaukee next week.

