West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death

Spencer Moen
Spencer Moen(VNL)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man is charged with murder in the death of a young mother. Charges against 31-year-old Spencer Moen were officially filed Monday afternoon in Cass County court. Moen is charged with Felony AA murder and Contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

On Thursday, August 10, Moen was taken into custody at his home, located in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue W. in West Fargo, after police found a woman dead in the home.

Court documents filed on Monday say Moen told officers that his wife, Sonja, fell asleep in the bathtub, and was unresponsive and cold to the touch when he woke up. He told investigators that he brought the children to daycare and again tried to wake up Sonja when he returned to the house. When he realized she wasn’t responding, he called Sonja’s mother and then 911.

Moen told police that he and his wife were both intoxicated and got into a fight on August 9. He told investigators that Sonja fell on some steps in the garage, and ultimately “face planted”, causing bruising on her face.

Moen told investigators that Sonja later jumped onto him and they both rolled off the bed. He admits to punching Sonja in the face 3-4 times with a closed fist, according to court documents. Police say Moen had noticeable bruising on both of his knuckles. He said after the fight, Sonja went to take a shower, but he didn’t hear any water running. Moen said he then fell asleep.

Sonja was found laying in the bathtub, fully clothed, with significant bruising on the left side of her face and forehead, and both of her eyes were swollen shut. Court documents also detail that Sonja had bruising on the backs of her hands, which appeared to be defensive wounds.

While investigating, officers located blood on the master bedroom floor, on the left side of the bed, and at the foot of the bed going toward the bathroom.

An autopsy for Sonja determined that she died from blunt force trauma to her head. The autopsy also determined that Sonja had at least one fractured rib.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family of Sonja Moen. They say donations will be used for funeral and legal expenses, and caring for Sonja’s children.

