Uncertainty for Fairview School Music following sudden teacher resignation

FAIRVIEW, M.T. (KUMV) - A nationwide shortage of teachers is causing issues and forcing administrators to make tough decisions. This problem is worse for rural schools, where openings can put electives in jeopardy.

Fairview Sophomore Landon Tveit has played the trumpet since fifth grade. But he and his fellow bandmates may not be playing as much because of the recent resignation of the district’s music teacher.

“I didn’t know what to think at first. It’s going to be different. Very different,” said Tveit.

Senior Grace McPherson has a passion for singing and wants to continue that next year at MSU Bozeman. She says it’s going to be hard to start her final year of high school without a teacher.

“You can grow so much by just having a teacher. I think if we do have one even part time or just a semester, I think that if you put your mind to it, you can really grow in that way,” said McPherson.

More than 80 band and choir students at Fairview Middle and High School will be impacted as the administration brainstorms ideas to keep the program running in a limited capacity.

“We’ve talked about some ideas of still having pep band in some form with community members and maybe kids having to meet outside of school,” said Luke Kloker, school superintendent.

There’s a lot of questions about those electives, with just days before the start of the school year. Some music lovers say they remain optimistic they’ll still be able to do what they love.

“We have a lot of musically inclined people in Fairview that are willing to help,” said Tveit.

Students say classes involving the arts are important. Both Tveit and McPherson say they’ve made new friends and learned life-lessons by being able to express themselves. They’re not sure how the year will start, but the administration says it’s determined to provide an opportunity for their students somehow.

“We’ll take full-time, part-time, anything like that. We just want our kids to have music. For some kids, music is there favorite thing and most important thing, and so it would be pretty disappointing to not be able to have those classes,” said Kloker.

The Montana Office of Public Instruction lists more than 900 open teacher positions across the state. Nearly 60 of those listings are for music teachers.

