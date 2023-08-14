Small town, big hearts: community rallies to help one of their own

SELFRIDGE, N.D. (KFYR) - Life can change in a split second. No one knows that better than the Lund brothers.

In June, straight-line winds destroyed Arlin Lund’s home. He and his brother Will were inside the home at the time.

The good news: both men survived the storm.

The even better news: over the weekend, their community rallied to help Arlin get back on his feet.

All money raised in this auction on Selfridge’s main street went to Arlin Lund.

“It’s astonishing,” said Arlin.

The straight-line winds destroyed his home in June. Arlin and his brother, Will, were inside the home.

“I remember everything,” said Will.

The brothers were thrown to opposite sides of the house. Arlin wasn’t hurt. Will spent four and a half days in the hospital.

“I tore ligaments in my leg. They’re pretty much healed up,” Will recalled. “I’ve got some problems with my shoulder, some pulled muscles and ligaments. And I have a bruised kidney on the left side which is healing up very well. I also split my head and I had a small brain bleed and a slightly fractured skull, which is healing good. I feel good.”

“He definitely was lucky,” said Arlin about his brother.

“I feel very lucky,” added Will.

The brothers feel lucky to be alive and lucky to have the support of this community.

Plans for this fundraiser have been in the works since neighbors learned of the storm damage.

“He’s a very generous man and I feel like whatever we can do to help him with the community and everything like that would be great,” said Sherry Becker, who lives in Selfridge.

“When we see someone that needs something, we try and help out,” said Debbie Vollmuth, a longtime Selfridge resident.

And help out they did. This auction brought in more than $20,000, all of which will go to Arlin.

“We were just hoping to make sure that Arlin realizes how much his community cares for him,” explained Vollmuth.

“It’s like somebody said, ‘I didn’t know you had that many friends.’ I didn’t either,” said Arlin.

“I’m fighting back tears,” Will added. Tears of joy and tears of gratefulness for this community and for these people.

Arlin spent a few weeks living in his brother’s camper. He’s now moved into a much smaller mobile home. He says this money will go a long way in helping furnish his new home.

Previous Coverage: Severe t-storms destroy home in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.