Hostfest volunteers needed

Norsk Hostfest Generic Logo Graphic
Norsk Hostfest Generic Logo Graphic(Sponsored)
By Ethan Wiley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Summer’s not quite over yet, but believe it or not, Norsk Hostfest is less than two months away.

Organizers of the festival are looking for hundreds of volunteers to successfully run the event. Volunteers are needed for scanning and selling tickets, move-in, decorating, souvenirs and much more.

Those who volunteer are granted free admission for the day, a free Hostfest t-shirt, a spicy pie pizza coupon and snacks. If a volunteer works more than one shift, they also receive 20% off Hostfest merchandise and a meal voucher.

Those who are interested can find more information at Høstfest.com/volunteering.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyatt Kauffman survived after slipping on a cliff at the Grand Canyon and plunging nearly 100...
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
Morgan Bauer at the unveiling of her logo for next year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens; auction coming up
Tina Perez and Wilson Price said they felt welcomed as Native Americans who came to the 2023...
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future

Latest News

Wyatt Kauffman
ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon
AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released
First News at Ten
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 8/13/2023
First News at Noon
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest