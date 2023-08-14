Hostfest volunteers needed

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Summer’s not quite over yet, but believe it or not, Norsk Hostfest is less than two months away.

Organizers of the festival are looking for hundreds of volunteers to successfully run the event. Volunteers are needed for scanning and selling tickets, move-in, decorating, souvenirs and much more.

Those who volunteer are granted free admission for the day, a free Hostfest t-shirt, a spicy pie pizza coupon and snacks. If a volunteer works more than one shift, they also receive 20% off Hostfest merchandise and a meal voucher.

Those who are interested can find more information at Høstfest.com/volunteering.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.