Grant County-Flasher Storm Football

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s game week for high school football teams in Class-A and 9-Man. Training camp is a time for enjoying the talent of your returning players and trying to figure out how to replace the ones who graduated.

Grant County-Flasher was one of the teams at the Bowl over the weekend. It allowed the Storm to scrimmage with some other squads to get a better idea of what they have. Many of the 9-Man rosters are so small it can be difficult to practice at game speed.

“It’s huge for us to not go against teams that are in our region. And I think the biggest thing we’ll take away from this is getting our JV reps. So it’s really important to get those guys some reps and to get some film early on, so when we’re doing our teaching and work we can try to correct some things before we start hitting the season when it gets full force and you’re going week after week. So this is great,” said Jamie Krenz, Grant County-Flasher Head Coach.

The Storm have one of the top quarterbacks in the state to build the offense around, but Krenz understands it may take some time for a number of the other spots.

“We have a young team. We had ten seniors last year, but we do have an all-state quarterback returning, so we’re excited about that. We’re going to have some growing pains, but I think that helps having that position solidified with Javin Friesz there at that position. We’re just looking to keep building on what we’ve done the last few years. And some of these young guys, they’ve watched some of those seniors that we lost. They were 2-3 year starters, and now it’s these guys’ turn to step up and their opportunity to play. So we’re excited about that and we’re excited about these young guys we have,” said Krenz.

Grant County-Flasher opens the season on Saturday at the Region Four Rumble in Mandan.

Jeff Roberts and J-T Farabow are planning special coverage of the Rumble at the Starion Sports Complex. They will be out at the field live for First News at Six on August 19.

