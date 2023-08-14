Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens; auction coming up
County affected by anthrax
Another North Dakota county affected by anthrax in beef cattle
Gunfire reports in Williston
Williston Police Department investigates reports of gunfire

Latest News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69
Morgan Bauer at the unveiling of her logo for next year’s Sturgis motorcycle rally
Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest