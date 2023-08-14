2023 NDHSAA Football AAA and AA Preseason Polls released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota high school football season begins for the AAA and AA levels on August 25. Ahead of the 2023 season comes new preseason polls.

The reigning AAA champions, Fargo Shanley received 14 of 17 first-place votes. West Fargo Sheyenne was the only other AAA team to receive first-place votes with three.

Mandan and Century crack the top five, with Minot and Legacy receiving votes.

AAA Preseason Poll

Shanley (14) - 88 Sheyenne (3) - 51 Mandan - 40 Century - 39 Davies - 38

RV: Minot, Legacy, West Fargo

At the AA level, Fargo North and Jamestown are coming off a state championship bout and received all first-place votes. North received the most with 12, the Blue Jays received seven.

Dickinson is the only other team from the western half of the state to receive votes.

AA Preseason Poll

Fargo North (12) - 85 Jamestown (7) - 71 Fargo South - 50 Red River - 46 Grand Forks Central - 11

RV: Dickinson, Valley City, Wahpeton

