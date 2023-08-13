A walk into Bismarck’s past

By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A little rain Sunday didn’t stop a group of history buffs from walking the streets of the capital city to learn more about Bismarck’s past.

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Fort Mandan State Historic Site hosted Sunday’s walking tour. Attendees learned about how Bismarck went from a prairie town to the capital in farm country. The tour helps people see where some of the major events occurred. The tour has been going on for nine years and organizers added something new this year.

“I have gathered together some nicer pictures just to help people visualize. If you have spent any time downtown, you know what it looks like, but certainly, 100 years ago it looked a lot different. It’s nice to be able to see that and visualize it,” said Dana Morrison, site supervisor of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center/Ft. Mandan State Historic Site.

Morrison says she hopes the tour helps remind people of the value that the community has and that they become more invested in their town.

