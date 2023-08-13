One Bismarck club aims to preserve the history and heritage of VW

VW Beetles at the show
VW Beetles at the show(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Missouri Valley VW Club held its seventh annual car show Saturday at the Bismarck Eagles.

Club organizers Steve and Nellie Blotter say this club originally started with a group of interested Volkswagen owners that wanted to preserve the heritage behind these unique cars and keep them on the road. They say they hope that the show teaches others about the history of the vehicles and the Volkswagen brand.

“They are fun to drive and most of the older ones you can work on yourself,” said Steve Blotter.

“You get a lot of thumbs up and a lot of waves and a lot of conversations start over your car. It’s just a very positive subject,” said Nellie Blotter.

The show highlighted vintage Volkswagen Beetles and microbuses as well as new Volkswagen vehicles. All of the proceeds from the show went to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

