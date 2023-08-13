Ice cream and history served at the former Governor’s Mansion

Former Governor's Mansion Ice Cream Social
Former Governor's Mansion Ice Cream Social(KFYRTV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the weather conditions, many outdoor events planned for Sunday had to be moved indoors. This was the case for the annual ice cream social at the former Governor’s Mansion.

The social has been going on for decades and is a way to have people come and explore the mansion. Karen Dasilva, who chairs the social, says at first the event used to be something where they would have one conversation and have a historian come in and talk for an hour. She says it has evolved since then because many people couldn’t sit through a lecture. The rain actually worked in the social’s favor as the mansion just put in new period-accurate wallpaper.

“That may not sound like a big deal, but you have to understand in Victorian times they not only did the walls, they did a little thing at the top, they did the ceilings, so it is really quite ornate. We had to have a graphic artist outline every single little flower that was there, once we even found the original wallpaper,” said Karen Dasilva, chair of the former Governor’s Mansion Ice Cream Social.

Dasilva says the friend’s group of the former Governor’s Mansion tries to make the site special and a crown jewel of the city by raising money for certain projects in addition to the funding that is designated by the state.

