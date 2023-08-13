Historic day at Apple Creek Golf Course

Record-setting day at Apple Creek
Record-setting day at Apple Creek
By JT Farabow
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was certainly a day like no other at Apple Creek Golf Course in Bismarck on Friday. Two of golf’s rarest feats were accomplished.

Travis Karch recorded an albatross, also referred to as a double eagle. On hole #10, Karch finished the 525-yard par five in a mind-boggling two strokes using a 60-degree wedge.

On the same course on the same day, Brad Steier hit his first-ever hole-in-one. Steier completed this incredible feat on hole #14 covering the 135-yard distance with a nine-iron.

The odds of these two preposterous feats occurring on the same day at the same course is truly unimaginable.

