Historic day at Apple Creek Golf Course

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was certainly a day like no other at Apple Creek Golf Course in Bismarck on Friday. Two of golf’s rarest feats were accomplished.

Travis Karch recorded an albatross, also referred to as a double eagle. On hole #10, Karch finished the 525-yard par five in a mind-boggling two strokes using a 60-degree wedge.

On the same course on the same day, Brad Steier hit his first-ever hole-in-one. Steier completed this incredible feat on hole #14 covering the 135-yard distance with a nine-iron.

The odds of these two preposterous feats occurring on the same day at the same course is truly unimaginable.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.