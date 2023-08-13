Final Sturgis Rally stats released

Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
Over 500,000 people visit the rally annually.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The nine-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally came to a conclusion this weekend. The Department of Public Safety released data from the rally that showed both drug arrests and accidents were up this year.

In total, 1,479 citations were issued this year, up from 2022′s 1,430.

Drug arrests saw the biggest jump, with 155 felony drug arrests made compared to 103 in 2022. Misdemeanor drug arrests also rose to 246 compared to 148 in 2022.

The number of DUI arrests totaled 120, down from last year’s 148. The number of citations issued also went down to 4,296 from 5,288 in 2022.

There were a total of 127 accidents this year, 64 were injury accidents and five were fatal. Last year’s rally saw a total of 98 accidents with three total fatalities.

