Williston Police Department investigates reports of gunfire

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department (WPD) received several reports of possible gunfire early Saturday morning.

Officers located shell casings near the intersection of Knoll St. and 11th Ave. W.

The gunfire reportedly occurred during an altercation with multiple people. WPD has located two people that may have been involved.

No victims with gunshot wounds have been reported.

WPD does not believe there is any current danger to the public stemming from this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

Any information can also be shared through the Williston Police Department Facebook and Instagram pages.

