Williston Police Department investigates reports of gunfire

Gunfire reports in Williston
Gunfire reports in Williston(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department (WPD) received several reports of possible gunfire early Saturday morning.

Officers located shell casings near the intersection of Knoll St. and 11th Ave. W.

The gunfire reportedly occurred during an altercation with multiple people. WPD has located two people that may have been involved.

No victims with gunshot wounds have been reported.

WPD does not believe there is any current danger to the public stemming from this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.

Any information can also be shared through the Williston Police Department Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot

Latest News

Volunteers shucking corn
Bismarck Public Schools provides farm fresh sweet corn this fall
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Sportscast 8/11/2023
First News at Ten
First News at Ten Weather 8/11/2023
First News at Ten
811 day reminds people to call before you dig