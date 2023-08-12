Tracking opioid overdose calls to Minot PD this year

Minot Police
Minot Police(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Overdose awareness day is coming at the end of the month, and Minot is faring differently than last year when it comes to opioid overdoses.

Minot Police Chief John Klug said the number of calls around this time last year was 28, and so far, this year, they’ve had 39 calls.

However, he said the number of people who died from overdoses last year was higher.

Klug said it could be because of education around the use of Narcan on the scene.

“We’re in a better place now than we were three years ago. There’s more help now than there was three years ago, so all those things contribute to how we come out of this,” said Klug.

He said the department received 48 calls for overdoses in 2021.

