PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. making it to be about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot

Latest News

File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs...
Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City, complete...
PHOTOS: Archaeologists discover 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico