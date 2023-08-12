Hawaii wildfires are close to home for some Minot families

LAHAINA, Hawaii & MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man hasn’t heard from his mother since before the fires, and a former Minot resident, who is currently living in Maui, is trying to help others.

For Josh Herman, growing up and going to high school in Lahaina, Hawaii, felt like a dream.

While other kids might grow up riding bicycles, Josh skim-boarded and played music on the beach.

After high school, Herman was ready for a change.

After college and a stint in the Navy, he came to North Dakota’s oilfields for work, before starting his own pest control business.

He had no idea anything serious was going on in Hawaii until his brother called.

He said that initially his brother just mentioned there were fires going on just like the kind we have here in North Dakota.

Herman’s mother, Rebecca Rans Wells, lives in Lahaina, and he believes that she was there when the fires spread.

He said he has accepted he may never see her again.

“It’s kind of like here, you can’t go somewhere without bumping into someone you know, and it makes us nervous that at this point, nobody has seen her, nobody has heard from her and there’s no sign of her so far,” said Herman.

Tracy Kraft Leboe grew up in the Magic City and graduated from Minot High but lives now in Maui.

She and her family evacuated from the smoke.

She said thankfully, the fire did not reach her home in the town of Kula.

“Maui’s going to need a lot of help, for sure. There’s going to be immediate needs, there’s going to be long-time needs. At some point, they’re gonna really need people to keep visiting,” said Kraft Leboe.

For Kraft Leboe, the focus is getting through her days and helping whoever crosses her path.

She said the videos and pictures depict the horror going on in Maui fairly well.

Tracy is currently working in shelters, getting supplies and doing everything she can to bring hope to those around her.

Herman said dozens of family members and friends are searching the internet for information about Rans Wells.

He said he hopes to talk to her again and that right now he is focusing on working and taking care of his family.

Kraft Leboe said some roads are starting to open up so people can get in and out.

This is the first-time tourists who had to evacuate are able to get back in.

Above all, she said she wants to see Maui recover from this and that her heart is with those that have lost their homes and loved ones.

Previous coverage: Minot man’s mother missing in Maui

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.