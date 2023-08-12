Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – KMOT is mourning the loss of one of its former employees, Vern Eckel, and his wife Pamela, who were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 2, just west of Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Vern was riding a motorcycle west on the highway, roughly four miles west of Minot, around 4:45 p.m., with Pamela as his passenger.

Investigators said 36-year-old Adam Trueblood tried to cross the highway from a frontage road, and Vern struck the side of his sedan.

The patrol said Vern and Pamela were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Pamela was pronounced dead on the scene, and Vern later died at the hospital, according to the patrol.

Investigators said Trueblood was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

Vern served as KMOT’s chief engineer in the late 1990s, and also previously served as a firefighter for Burlington.

Vern and Pamela were 62 and 64 years old, respectively. Arrangements are pending.

KMOT extends its sympathies to the family and to the Burlington community. May their memories be a blessing.

Previous coverage: Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.