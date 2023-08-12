Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash

KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – KMOT is mourning the loss of one of its former employees, Vern Eckel, and his wife Pamela, who were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 2, just west of Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Vern was riding a motorcycle west on the highway, roughly four miles west of Minot, around 4:45 p.m., with Pamela as his passenger.

Investigators said 36-year-old Adam Trueblood tried to cross the highway from a frontage road, and Vern struck the side of his sedan.

The patrol said Vern and Pamela were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Pamela was pronounced dead on the scene, and Vern later died at the hospital, according to the patrol.

Investigators said Trueblood was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

Vern served as KMOT’s chief engineer in the late 1990s, and also previously served as a firefighter for Burlington.

Vern and Pamela were 62 and 64 years old, respectively. Arrangements are pending.

KMOT extends its sympathies to the family and to the Burlington community. May their memories be a blessing.

Previous coverage: Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot
Woman missing in Hawaii
Minot man’s mother missing in Maui

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/11/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 8/11/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 8/11/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 8/11/23
First News at Five
KFYR National Headlines 8/11/23