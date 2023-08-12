Fargo Police searching for two men, believed to be involved in a theft case

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for two men, believed to be involved in a theft case.

Authorities believe the two men stole a motorcycle with North Dakota plates M22473 on Aug. 2 in the 3400 block of 14th Ave. S.

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next

Latest News

Book signing info
Author and Emeritus of UND makes appearances for book signings
Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
North Dakota heads to Little League World Series - coach reacts
North Dakota heads to Little League World Series - coach reacts
First News at Six
North Dakota heads to Little League World Series
First News at Six
Education administrators react to ruling on student teachers taking on lead teacher roles