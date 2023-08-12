Durum crop prices may increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pasta could get pricier in the next few months due to the durum wheat yield this year.

Durum is used to make pasta, as it’s hardier than normal wheat. Hot weather and a lack of rain has led to lower quality yields, and we could see this reflected in pasta prices. Shawn Sanford, a manager at the Walrus restaurant, says an increase like this would have a noticeable impact.

“Any price increase in any of your food products is always a concern because any restaurant, that’s included. You don’t want super expensive stuff, you want that menu price to be something that everybody can afford for what you’re getting, but if prices go up, you gotta find that money somehow and unfortunately, that oftentimes rolls into the price on the menu,” Sanford said.

According to the Wheat Commission’s Policy and Marketing Director Jim Peterson, durum accounts for 10-15 percent of North Dakota’s wheat production. He says values for durum will definitely be higher, though not as high as they were a few years ago. He says durum prices were about 7.50 a bushel in early June, but some bids are now at 11.50 per bushel.

“A lot of times retailers will use it as rationale for increasing the price of pasta in the store, when in reality it’s not a very big share of their cost anyway. It’s transportation costs, labor costs, packaging costs, advertising and promotion costs. All of those make up the bulk of that pasta in the box of pasta,” Peterson said.

Peterson says things may not be so bad though, depending on how the durum that was planted later in the season and Canada’s durum crops turn out.

North Dakota is one of the leading durum wheat producers in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.