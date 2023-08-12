Bismarck Public Schools provides farm fresh sweet corn this fall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Volunteers from eight to 89 have been busy husking dozens of ears of sweet corn. The corn will be served through the BPS district this fall.

Bismarck Public Schools Child Nutrition staff partnered with Vulcan Farms in Mckenzie, North Dakota to feed their kids farm-to-table corn this fall.

“It means that I know they’re getting a local fresh product that came from the farmer. Through us, through the schools, so it’s local it supports the local farmer, and they get fresh corn,” said Marie Smith, kitchen manager of Child Nutrition.

She says if people want to collaborate with more farm-to-table opportunities they should reach out to the BPS child nutrition department. The child nutrition department is looking for volunteers to help shuck the corn.

