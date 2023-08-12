Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret the economy has been impacting everything from retail to restaurants. Broadway Grill and Tavern in Bismarck has had to implement a new payment policy to keep up with the rising prices.

At Broadway Grill and Tavern, Linda Jordre and her friend are catching up over lunch. This is a restaurant that Linda has been frequenting for about five years.

“I enjoy coming here often,” said Linda Jordre of Bismarck.

But, Jordre and other customers will now have to get used to a new policy that the restaurant has posted on the door. It states that the business has made the decision to pass on credit card fees to the customer. The reason for this was in order to keep menu prices down.

“Inflation and food costs as everyone knows has gone up and for us to try and keep our prices more reasonable this is the way we are going about doing it, by transferring that fee,” said Stephen Pine, co-owner of Broadway Grill and Tavern.

Jordre says this new policy will not affect her visiting one of her favorite restaurants. She understands why the business needs to do this.

“I can see why they might have to because I know the prices are going up in that way. I don’t care for that myself, I usually use cash,” said Jordre.

Financial advisors say that everyone should get used to seeing this occur more often.

“What we used to see was they (businesses) didn’t take credit cards or they ate the credit card transaction fee, that’s starting to go away. You’re starting to see more and more businesses take credit cards and passing that fee onto the consumer. I think it’s here to stay,” said David Wald, managing partner of Lux Wealth Advisors.

To those that think this new credit card fee is unfair, Pine has this message.

“We either raise our food prices to cover that cost or give you the option not to pay it at all. It’s a fair trade for them because they can avoid that fee. Otherwise, if we raise our food costs, they are still paying for it,” said Pine.

As the new policy continues to take effect, Jorde will keep coming back for her favorite item on the menu and catch up with friends and family.

“Their salads especially and their dressings,” said Jordre.

Stephen Pine also said he does not believe that this will have an effect on the patronage of his restaurant. He says no one has raised an issue about this so far.

