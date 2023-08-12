Author and Emeritus of UND makes appearances for book signings

Book signing info
By Haley Burchett
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Bruce Gjovig, a Crosby native, has authored seven books including three on entrepreneurs and innovators of North Dakota since 2019.

He will be making some appearances for book signings next week.

The first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Main Street Books in Minot from 1-3 p.m.

His second appearance on Tuesday will be at the Sybil Center for the Arts in Stanley at 7 p.m.

Joining him in Minot and Stanley will be William Isaacson, featured in Gjovig’s third book.

His final appearance will be at Books on Broadway in Williston from 1-3 p.m.

“I really wanted to capture this history, these stories, because I think they are being lost and people have forgotten how many really intriguing, interesting people who did innovative things, came from North Dakota,” said Gjovig.

Also joining Bruce in Minot is Clint Severson.

Clint is a Minot native who founded Abaxis, a global diagnostic and medical device company for point-of-care blood chemistry analysis systems.

Gjovig’s three books include 150 remarkable North Dakotans and their contributions to all areas of America’s business, industry, arts and culture.

