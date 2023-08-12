83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally relatively tame

Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of...
Department of Public Safety Captain, Casey Collins; Meade County Sheriff, Pat West; Chief of Police, Geody VanDewater(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally winds down just the weekend remains and law enforcement looks back at the week.

Several law enforcement agencies said calls for service are up about 200 compared to last year, but overall still in line with an average Rally.

Law enforcement also said they have seen attendees already heading back home since Thursday, Aug. 11.

Meade County Sheriff, Pat West said this is not the type of Rally we would have seen in years past.

”I just don’t think the rally is as much attended as it was ten years ago. To be honest, I don’t know, I’ve seen it when it’s locked on both directions on the interstate, but it’s just different times maybe people don’t have the money to spend like they used to,” West said.

West says regardless of the Rally size, they have already started planning for the 84th Sturgis Rally and extra law enforcement hiring and training process will start around February of next year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
KMOT mourns the loss of former employee
Former KMOT employee dies in motorcycle crash
Broadway Tavern new payment policy
Bismarck business decides to pass credit card fees to customers
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot

Latest News

VW Beetles at the show
One Bismarck club aims to preserve the history and heritage of VW
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens; auction coming up
First News at Six
First News at Six - Sportscast 8/12/23
First News at Six
First News at Six - Weather 8/12/23
report poachers
The Report All Poachers program serves as extra eyes for Game and Fish wardens