Watford’s “Best of the West Ribfest” bringing communities together through fun competition

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The biggest event of the year for Watford City is taking place Friday. The “Best of the West Ribfest” brings many teams from western North Dakota to compete in cooking the best ribs.

Teams put in a lot of time in preparation for the competition.

“It takes a lot of planning. I think we started planning a month ago,” said Billie Schmitz, Lund Oil.

Each team is required to cook hundreds of pounds of ribs to feed thousands.

“We’ll serve around 360 to 370 pounds, and we’ll sell out with a full dinner in 45 minutes probably,” said Steve Reeves, Panther Pressure Testers.

Through large, uniquely designed smokers or grills, each team’s rack is made differently, prepared by people who just love to barbeque.

“It’s great to bring your hobby and make it large-scale. Hopefully people enjoy it as much as I do. It’s fun,” said Brock Norby, Alexander resident.

This is Ribfest’s 19th year, and it continues to grow like the city that hosts it.

“It’s the last hoorah of summer. There’s something about ribs cooking on a street in the summertime that just really screams community,” said Jessie Veeder Scofield with the Watford City Chamber of Commerce.

At stake is a $1,000 cash prize and two trophies. In the end, the teams say it’s just fun to get out and enjoy time with each other and the community.

Judging takes place Friday afternoon. Ribs will be served to the public starting at 6 p.m.

Even if you miss out, there are several concerts planned this evening. They’ll have some hometown talent performing at 7 p.m., Blackhawk at 7:30, followed by Hairball at 9:30.

