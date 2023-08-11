Watford’s “Best of the West Ribfest” bringing communities together through fun competition

Ribs cooking
Ribs cooking(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The biggest event of the year for Watford City is taking place Friday. The “Best of the West Ribfest” brings many teams from western North Dakota to compete in cooking the best ribs.

Teams put in a lot of time in preparation for the competition.

“It takes a lot of planning. I think we started planning a month ago,” said Billie Schmitz, Lund Oil.

Each team is required to cook hundreds of pounds of ribs to feed thousands.

“We’ll serve around 360 to 370 pounds, and we’ll sell out with a full dinner in 45 minutes probably,” said Steve Reeves, Panther Pressure Testers.

Through large, uniquely designed smokers or grills, each team’s rack is made differently, prepared by people who just love to barbeque.

“It’s great to bring your hobby and make it large-scale. Hopefully people enjoy it as much as I do. It’s fun,” said Brock Norby, Alexander resident.

This is Ribfest’s 19th year, and it continues to grow like the city that hosts it.

“It’s the last hoorah of summer. There’s something about ribs cooking on a street in the summertime that just really screams community,” said Jessie Veeder Scofield with the Watford City Chamber of Commerce.

At stake is a $1,000 cash prize and two trophies. In the end, the teams say it’s just fun to get out and enjoy time with each other and the community.

Judging takes place Friday afternoon. Ribs will be served to the public starting at 6 p.m.

Even if you miss out, there are several concerts planned this evening. They’ll have some hometown talent performing at 7 p.m., Blackhawk at 7:30, followed by Hairball at 9:30.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Habitat for Humanity repairs and renovates home in northwest Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
First Western Bank collects snacks for local schools
First News at Ten
Dickinson boy paints works of art
Nurse practicing on a manikin
Rural nurses getting support and training through NDSU through federal grant