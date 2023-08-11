Valley City PD Riding in Style

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Police Department introduced a new e-bike last week.

“To me it’s rewarding because obviously most police officers do see that negative things so having that different interaction just makes the day go by better” is what lieutenant Dana Rustebakke with the Valley City Police Department had to say about their new mode of transportation.

They received money from a grant to make the purchase last week. They brought it to a town gathering and it was one of the main attractions. The small town goers were intrigued by it and wanted to know how it worked. The sheriffs got the opportunity to flash its red and blue lights, which got the kids excited.

The department is hoping that the new addition will give the sheriffs an additional way to connect with the locals on a positive note.

While it is just a small thing, they are hoping that it will allow the people in Valley City to feel more comfortable with the police when they are on the streets, and develop positive relationships, in contrast with the usually negative events they respond to.

