Rural nurses getting support and training through NDSU through federal grant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Imagine you’re a nurse in a rural hospital when a patient walks in with a condition you’ve never seen before. They’re in pain but you aren’t equipped to help them and there’s no specialist around to ask for help.

Nurse practitioner Mykell Barnacle says that’s the reality for almost every rural nurse, and it’s something the rural Nurse Practitioner Fellowship program is working to change.

Some practitioners say often times rural nurses are faced with complex scenarios without any local support or sufficient training.

North Dakota State University partnered with Essentia Health to establish a fellowship of help and community for those nurses through federal grants from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

The first round of money helped establish the group in 2019. NDSU received a second round of funding at the end of July for $2.3 million. With the new funding, the program will expand to offer rural nurses behavioral health training, including mental health treatment and management as well as medication-assisted treatment for opioids. There will also be a new emphasis on maternal health training.

“We’ve seen it with our own graduates. If they don’t feel well supported then it could lead to high job turnover and low job satisfaction. And so, we really wanted to find ways to encourage graduates to go into the rural setting because it’s so necessary,” said Mykell Barnacle, NDSU Fargo School of Nursing associate professor of practice and nurse practitioner.

Since its start, 18 newly graduated family nurse practitioners have completed the program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.