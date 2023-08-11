Rural nurses getting support and training through NDSU through federal grant

Nurse practicing on a manikin
Nurse practicing on a manikin(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Imagine you’re a nurse in a rural hospital when a patient walks in with a condition you’ve never seen before. They’re in pain but you aren’t equipped to help them and there’s no specialist around to ask for help.

Nurse practitioner Mykell Barnacle says that’s the reality for almost every rural nurse, and it’s something the rural Nurse Practitioner Fellowship program is working to change.

Some practitioners say often times rural nurses are faced with complex scenarios without any local support or sufficient training.

North Dakota State University partnered with Essentia Health to establish a fellowship of help and community for those nurses through federal grants from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

The first round of money helped establish the group in 2019. NDSU received a second round of funding at the end of July for $2.3 million. With the new funding, the program will expand to offer rural nurses behavioral health training, including mental health treatment and management as well as medication-assisted treatment for opioids. There will also be a new emphasis on maternal health training.

“We’ve seen it with our own graduates. If they don’t feel well supported then it could lead to high job turnover and low job satisfaction. And so, we really wanted to find ways to encourage graduates to go into the rural setting because it’s so necessary,” said Mykell Barnacle, NDSU Fargo School of Nursing associate professor of practice and nurse practitioner.

Since its start, 18 newly graduated family nurse practitioners have completed the program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo

Latest News

Ribs cooking
Watford’s “Best of the West Ribfest” bringing communities together through fun competition
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
Habitat for Humanity repairs and renovates home in northwest Minot
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
First Western Bank collects snacks for local schools
First News at Ten
Dickinson boy paints works of art