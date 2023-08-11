Nuts about nuts: 97-year-old keeps Medora’s ‘Chateau Nuts’ open for business

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - When Norma Myers decided to open a nut store in her hometown of Medora, people thought she was, well, nuts.

But nearly 40 years later, her little nut store is thriving, and so is Myers. At age 97, she still enjoys her work and doesn’t have any plans to retire anytime soon.

Norma Myers is nuts about nuts. Since 1987, she’s made nuts her business. Her little store, Chateau Nuts, has become a favorite stop for people who visit Medora.

“We like to visit. It’s a fun place to come,” said David Brookens, a regular customer from Beach.

“Almonds are people’s most favored nut,” Myers said.

And working here, is her most favored place to be.

“I like people,” she said.

Many of the people she sees here are repeat customers.

“They come in the door and say, ‘You’re still here?’” she laughed.

Myers opened Chateau Nuts when she was 60 years old. She’s 97 now.

“It’s not work to me,” she said. “My body is retiring though.”

But her mind is not. Myers is still sharp as a tack, doing math in her head rather than using a calculator. This summer, she says business has been good.

“It’s been a very good summer for me,” she said.

But she says that every summer.

“I haven’t had a summer that wasn’t better than the summer before,” she stated.

This wasn’t her first career, or even her second. She worked for the FBI, doing fingerprinting. She was a real estate agent and even studied costume design school in New York City. She lived around the world, including Germany, California, Montana and Las Vegas.

“I’ve had a pretty exciting life,” she smiled.

A life that took her around the globe and then brought her right back to where she started.

“I believe that opportunities are everywhere,” said Myers.

And this was an opportunity Myers says she’d have been ‘nuts’ not to take.

You’ll find Chateau Nuts on Medora’s main street. It’s open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

But don’t think for a second, Myers takes the winters off; she has many other hobbies she pursues when the store is closed, including genealogy and handwriting analysis.

She says those hobbies date back to her first job after graduating high school in Medora when she worked for the FBI as a fingerprint technician in Washington, D.C.

