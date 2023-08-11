North Dakota heads to Little League World Series

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After defeating South Dakota 9 to 7 in the Midwest Regional Championship, North Dakota will be heading to the Little League World Series for the first time ever.

Fargo little league baseball is representing the state, and now region, in this classic tournament that puts youth baseball and softball on display.

The tournament takes place from August 16 - 27 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with the Midwest opening their tournament play against the winner between the Southwest and the Mid-Atlantic.

