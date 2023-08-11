New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina

New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore through the historic town. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

KHNL reports that it’s not yet clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed, and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks have burned down — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Currently, 53 people have been confirmed killed and dozens injured. However, those numbers could rise as rescue crews continue to make their way through what’s left of the town.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: LaVonne Lutz, Lyn James, Kasey Burke, Claire Burke
Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Incumbents hold seats on Board
UPDATE: Williston School Board election results
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Leadership with Minot Public Schools reacts to approval of students teachers for ND
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Virgil Hill to be 48th recipient of the Rough Rider Award
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Retaining wall behind Minot City Auditorium is complete