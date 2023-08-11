Granville diner provides meals, fellowship for area seniors

GRANVILLE, N.D (KMOT) - A diner in Granville continues to serve meals to a community of more than 350 people.

Winona Evens, a Granville resident of 35 years, said the Memorial Diner has been a place she regularly comes to.

She said she usually comes with her quilting group for the senior meals.

“We thought it was supposed to be a senior meal, but it’s a great, big plate… the stuff we get all the time, she doesn’t know how to serve small,” said Evens.

Donna Lundy, manager at the diner, said they average 25 - 30 people per day.

She does the monthly meal plan, which must be approved by the Minot Commission on Aging.

She said she’s a stickler about roast beef on Mondays, and sometimes people from surrounding areas such as Rugby, Deering and Towner also visit.

“I pretty much can tell you what they’re going to eat, what they’re not going to eat, if it’s not right. We’ve got a great community,” said Lundy.

Volunteers help if the diner needs it, too, helping with the dishes or running errands, for example.

The senior meals are from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. for $5.

