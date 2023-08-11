Granville diner provides meals, fellowship for area seniors

Memorial Diner, Granville, ND
Memorial Diner, Granville, ND(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, N.D (KMOT) - A diner in Granville continues to serve meals to a community of more than 350 people.

Winona Evens, a Granville resident of 35 years, said the Memorial Diner has been a place she regularly comes to.

She said she usually comes with her quilting group for the senior meals.

“We thought it was supposed to be a senior meal, but it’s a great, big plate… the stuff we get all the time, she doesn’t know how to serve small,” said Evens.

Donna Lundy, manager at the diner, said they average 25 - 30 people per day.

She does the monthly meal plan, which must be approved by the Minot Commission on Aging.

She said she’s a stickler about roast beef on Mondays, and sometimes people from surrounding areas such as Rugby, Deering and Towner also visit.

“I pretty much can tell you what they’re going to eat, what they’re not going to eat, if it’s not right. We’ve got a great community,” said Lundy.

Volunteers help if the diner needs it, too, helping with the dishes or running errands, for example.

The senior meals are from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. for $5.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Narcotics task force operation
Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo

Latest News

ND Education Standards and Practices Board reacts to Teacher Shortage Ruling
Education administrators react to ruling on student teachers taking on lead teacher roles
An impounded cat
Dakota Zoo and Animal Control begin partnership
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health
Bismarck Burleigh Public Health moving to new location on 26 Street
Little League World Series 2023
North Dakota heads to Little League World Series