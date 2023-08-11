Dakota Zoo and Animal Control begin partnership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo will now be working with Bismarck Animal Control to help around the impound. There are only three animal control wardens for the city and they say they are in need of help.

Now zoo employees and volunteers will help walk dogs, do maintenance and even provide some veterinary services. Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln says the zoo has similar facilities and gate systems, which gives workers a level of expertise for animal control.

“We just had Day of Caring. Had lots and lots of folks helping us paint. Clear brush and things like that from some of our wooded areas. So why not enter into agreements with others that you can help out or be helped with,” said Dakota Zoo director Terry Lincoln.

Both organizations say this agreement is a win-win because animal control is getting much-needed help and zoo employees and interns are gaining experience with different animals and procedures.

