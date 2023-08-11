Cops & Kids Back-to-School Shopping event helps get kids ready for the school year

Law Enforcement Officers in the FM Area helped kids fill their carts with supplies to help them...
Law Enforcement Officers in the FM Area helped kids fill their carts with supplies to help them get ready for the 2023 school year.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kids in the F-M Metro now have more school supplies to help them succeed this upcoming school year.

The 5th Annual Cops and Kids Shopping Event took place at Walmart on 55th Avenue South, and is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Red River Valley Lodge #1.

Each kid got $200 to shop for school supplies, clothing, shoes, and other things to help them throughout the year.

The event also helps kids meet local law enforcement officers in a positive setting.

Officers from West Fargo PD, Fargo PD, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol all helped the kids fill their carts with supplies.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
Sound of Freedom ticket
Film sparks conversation around human trafficking, but it looks different in North Dakota
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo

Latest News

Benjamin Rosengard
Bismarck Larks shortstop Benjamin Rosengard to play for Team Israel in European Baseball Championships
Sound walls at the Atlas Power Data Center
Walls up at data center near Williston, but residents say noise issues remain
Young boy fatally shot in Hinckley, MN
Minnesota 3-year-old fatally shot after finding gun
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 8/10/23