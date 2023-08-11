Cops & Kids Back-to-School Shopping event helps get kids ready for the school year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kids in the F-M Metro now have more school supplies to help them succeed this upcoming school year.

The 5th Annual Cops and Kids Shopping Event took place at Walmart on 55th Avenue South, and is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Red River Valley Lodge #1.

Each kid got $200 to shop for school supplies, clothing, shoes, and other things to help them throughout the year.

The event also helps kids meet local law enforcement officers in a positive setting.

Officers from West Fargo PD, Fargo PD, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol all helped the kids fill their carts with supplies.

