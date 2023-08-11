Bismarck Larks shortstop Benjamin Rosengard to play for Team Israel in European Baseball Championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Benjamin Rosengard has accomplished most of the individual goals he set for himself heading into his summer with the Bismarck Larks. He was the starting shortstop in the All-Star Game and was named ‘Lark of the Year’ last weekend.

With the season winding down, Benjamin is turning his focus to accomplishing a career goal. Jeff Roberts has the story.

Bismarck Larks shortstop Benjamin Rosengard is a very goal-oriented ball player.

Benjamin Rosengard, Bismarck Larks Shortstop: “Always have had two goals in baseball since I was young. One was to play professional baseball, hopefully that’s in the near future. The other has been to play for Team Israel on the international baseball stage.”

The second of those two is coming true at the end of September. Benjamin is playing for Team Israel in the European Baseball Championship. To make it happen, he needed to go overseas to become a citizen.

Rosengard: “For every event outside of the World Baseball Classic, you have to be a citizen of that country. So, I wanted to go over there, get my citizenship, and they invited me to be part of the 2023 European Championships team which is going to Prague and the Czech Republic.”

It’s been a goal since he was a kid, and after struggling during the spring, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Rosengard: “It’s more special with some of the adversity I’ve faced, especially during this past college season. Not putting up some numbers I envisioned and wanted to. It’s really cool to see things come together and especially when you get to meet some of those goals that you’ve had for years and years. Northwoods League All-Star being one, and Team Israel being another, it’s beyond special.”

Benjamin’s dreams are becoming a reality. A dream that’s on display every time he takes the field.

Rosengard: “Being able to go represent Team Israel, I’ve had it on my glove my whole career, and now having it be across the chest is just... can’t even imagine how excited I’ll be at shortstop. I can’t even put it into words.”

