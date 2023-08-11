Bismarck Burleigh Public Health moving to new location on 26 Street

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health will be moving to its new location on Monday. The new building is located at 407 South 26th Street. All phone numbers and contact information will stay the same.

The current public health building on Front Avenue has been purchased by the University of Mary.

The cost of the new building is within the $10 million budget approved by the City Commission. There will be expanded exam rooms and even a garage.

“Which will allow us to do some drive-thru immunization clinics. We have car seat checkups, and before we had our nurses out in the elements doing those. Now they’ll have the convenience of the client driving thru the garage to have their car seat inspections and also fittings done,” said public health director Renae Moch.

Public health will be closed for the move on Monday and open with limited services the rest of the week. Moch says everything should be back to normal by the week of August 21.

