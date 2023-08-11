Another North Dakota county affected by anthrax in beef cattle

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -- Anthrax has been found in beef cattle in another North Dakota county.

The Department of Agriculture says the newest cases are in Hettinger County.

Several cases were previously reported in Grant County.

North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory confirmed the cases.

Sixteen cases have been detected in southwest North Dakota.

The Department of Agriculture urges producers to check for deaths in their herds and work with their veterinarians.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says weather and soil conditions have contributed to the cases this year.

