811 day reminds people to call before you dig

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - August 11 might sound like a great time for some outdoor home improvement, but the date also serves as a reminder to call 811 before you dig.

If you plan to dig anything in your yard beneath 12 inches, North Dakota law requires you to call 811 to have your underground utility lines located and marked.

Once you call, utility personnel will arrive within 48 hours to survey the area. Commissioner Sheri O. Haugen-Hoffart says calling 811 before you dig helps reduce accidents, injuries and even death.

“It’s a very streamlined process. It’s not a hassle. The first thing I’m going to say to that is it’s a safety measure. It is because if you don’t know what’s underground and you hit that, it could be severely damaging. Or, it could be a loss of life,” said Commissioner Sheri O. Haugen-Hoffart who holds the Damage Prevention portfolio.

The process is free for homeowners. Businesses must pay the associated fee and are also required by law to call 811 before digging.

