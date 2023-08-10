Virgil Hill to be 48th recipient of the Rough Rider Award

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced celebrated professional boxer Virgil Hill, a repeat world champion in both the light heavyweight and cruiserweight classes, as the 48th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens. The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens.

Burgum said: “Virgil Hill’s career was one of exceptional achievements and contributions. His journey from a talented amateur boxer to renowned professional champion and role model for youth exemplifies the power of dedication, determination and a strong connection to one’s roots. His impact extends far beyond the boxing ring, making him a champion not only in the sport but also in his commitment to his community and the causes he holds dear.”

Raised in Grand Forks and Williston, Hill has represented North Dakota in the boxing ring with immense skill. Hill won a silver medal in the middleweight division during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, was a five-time world champion, set the record for the number of light heavyweight title defenses and was a first-round inductee into both the National Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame. He holds a career professional record of 50 wins, seven losses, and 23 wins by knockout.

“North Dakota means so much to me. My whole life has revolved around everything I learned as a kid in North Dakota and trying to pass it on to the next generation,” said Hill, who recalled learning about the Rough Rider Award as a boy and always aspiring to be added to the list of award recipients. “It’s a huge honor, and I appreciate everyone in North Dakota so much. This award is bigger than any title, any belt or any medal. To be acknowledged by my home state is amazing. My heart will always be in North Dakota.”

The award will be presented later this year with Hill in person at a date and location to be announced soon.

