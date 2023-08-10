Those Who Serve: DAV keeps local veterans involved in health and community

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A veteran’s group in the area that participates in a lot of volunteerism is the Disabled American Veterans.

In this week’s “Those Who Serve,” Your News Leader speaks to one of its key members who, last year, was named volunteer of the year.

Coffee Socials are a regular part of Minot’s Disabled American Veterans group - twice a month.

Chuck Emery, commander for the local chapter, said it’s easier to talk to people with a common experience. He said one of its members for the last twelve years - Skip Gjerdy, who’s adjutant for the group - has made his life much easier.

“If he didn’t continue, I wouldn’t. He’s the glue that holds the DAV together,” said Emery.

Emery said he coordinates all their activities, sends out newsletters and as a right hand, he knows things are taken care of. Gjerdy, in contrast, had a different response to all the praise.

“It wouldn’t have happened without everybody else… I just was part of it,” said Gjerdy.

Gjerdy said their group raised $23,000 dollars to give to other organizations that support vets.

Besides fundraising and coffee with guest speakers, they give updates. Emery said new information related to health comes up or gets discovered.

“I spent my time in the missile field in Minot, and now it’s being looked into. Is there things out there that affected our health,” said Emery.

They have more than 450 members in the chapter.

“It’s a great place for veterans to get together,” said Gjerdy.

They will be hosting a “Forget me not” event, coming in September. More information about their events is on their Facebook.

Emery said to be a member of the organization, you must have a disability to join, but it is open to all vets.

He said that the DAV life membership is half the cost if veterans join through them instead of $300 dollars online.

