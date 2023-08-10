Those Who Serve: DAV keeps local veterans involved in health and community

Members of the Disabled American Veterans group
Members of the Disabled American Veterans group(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A veteran’s group in the area that participates in a lot of volunteerism is the Disabled American Veterans.

In this week’s “Those Who Serve,” Your News Leader speaks to one of its key members who, last year, was named volunteer of the year.

Coffee Socials are a regular part of Minot’s Disabled American Veterans group - twice a month.

Chuck Emery, commander for the local chapter, said it’s easier to talk to people with a common experience. He said one of its members for the last twelve years - Skip Gjerdy, who’s adjutant for the group - has made his life much easier.

“If he didn’t continue, I wouldn’t. He’s the glue that holds the DAV together,” said Emery.

Emery said he coordinates all their activities, sends out newsletters and as a right hand, he knows things are taken care of. Gjerdy, in contrast, had a different response to all the praise.

“It wouldn’t have happened without everybody else… I just was part of it,” said Gjerdy.

Gjerdy said their group raised $23,000 dollars to give to other organizations that support vets.

Besides fundraising and coffee with guest speakers, they give updates. Emery said new information related to health comes up or gets discovered.

“I spent my time in the missile field in Minot, and now it’s being looked into. Is there things out there that affected our health,” said Emery.

They have more than 450 members in the chapter.

“It’s a great place for veterans to get together,” said Gjerdy.

They will be hosting a “Forget me not” event, coming in September. More information about their events is on their Facebook.

Emery said to be a member of the organization, you must have a disability to join, but it is open to all vets.

He said that the DAV life membership is half the cost if veterans join through them instead of $300 dollars online.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: LaVonne Lutz, Lyn James, Kasey Burke, Claire Burke
Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Incumbents hold seats on Board
UPDATE: Williston School Board election results
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Trooper Shawn Fulwider (right) presents Brandon Hass with the Colonel’s Award for Excellence
Firefighter recognized for lifesaving efforts at a crash in Bismarck

Latest News

Essentials for learning hosted by First Western Bank
First Western Bank collects snacks for local schools
William with a painting of his
Dickinson boy paints works of art
ND hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what's next
North Dakota hits unseasonably high gas prices; expert explains why and what’s next
First News at Noon
First News at Noon Weather 8/10/2023