Sports Spotlight: Mandan golfer Anna Huettl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan golfer Anna Huettl has been dominating the greens since she got into golf. Two weeks ago, her brother Isaac was in the Sports Spotlight. Now, it’s her time to shine.

Originally a basketball player, Huettl didn’t expect much from golf when she began playing in fifth grade. Now as a senior at Mandan High School, Huettl is one of the best golfers in the state.

“They’re both two really different sports. In golf, you can only rely on yourself. I think it was kind of a hard transition to learn the game and learn all the rules, and just become a better player. It took a really long time but I really like how challenging it is,” said Huettl.

Golf is notorious for being frustrating and difficult. Huettl says that it’s all in your “approach.”

“I’ve had so many struggles and a lot of ups and downs, but I just kept working hard and I kept grinding, and eventually my game kind of all came together. And, you know, I still have off days and I still struggle, but it’s really fun to push through those struggles and to see your hard work pay off. I try not to put too much pressure on myself because in the end, it’s just a game and it’s just something I do, it’s not who I am as a person,” said Huettl.

Huettl was the 2021 West Region Champion. She’s won numerous Dakota Junior Golf tournaments and has even played in the National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

”It’s great to see a lot of really good players and playing with players who are better than you for sure helps your game. And you get to see what they do and learn from them and learn from better players,” said Huettl.

Huettl will be golfing at the Division I level for the North Dakota State Bison. It’s a decision she says “just felt right.”

”Well, I was talking to the coach over the summer and he came and watched me. We really built a relationship and I really liked the program and all of the girls on the team. It just kind of clicked and I knew that I just really wanted to go there and commit there,” said Huettl.

The girls golf season begins Friday with the Watford City invite.

