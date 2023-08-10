Six charged in narcotics task force bust in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation Tuesday in northwest Minot landed six people in jail.

According to a criminal affidavit, task force officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 24th Ave. NW around 7:30 a.m.

The affidavit indicates that officers found drugs or drug paraphernalia in multiple rooms of a house, a detached garage, and a vehicle on the property.

Prosecutors said among the drugs located were fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and Vyvanse, a medication used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorder, in a container for a medication other than Vyvanse.

Investigators said they located a weapon and cash.

Officers arrested the following people for various drug-related charges:

-Deborah Henderson

-Jarrod Henderson

-Maddison Stracener

-Kevin U. Johnson

-Ava Morin

-Brittany C. Hunt

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.