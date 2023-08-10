Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: LaVonne Lutz, Lyn James, Kasey Burke, Claire Burke
Four generations working together; Bowman business a true family affair
Chain-brand businesses coming to Williston
Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, and more coming to new development in North Williston
Incumbents hold seats on Board
UPDATE: Williston School Board election results
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Trooper Shawn Fulwider (right) presents Brandon Hass with the Colonel’s Award for Excellence
Firefighter recognized for lifesaving efforts at a crash in Bismarck

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
4th suspect charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter,...
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
New ND DL design under black light
North Dakota updates their Drivers License designs
First News at Five
Rick’s Café: Devoted to service since 1973