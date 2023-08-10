Share the road with farm equipment during harvest

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Farmers and Ranchers are on the roads a lot this time of year as they work their fields and transport goods. That’s why Vision Zero is urging motorists to use extra caution while driving.

“Motorists should be alert for farm equipment as the fall season approaches. Slow down and pass with extreme caution, especially on rural two-lane highways.” says Karin Mongeon, Highway Safety Division Director.

Farm and ranch equipment is large and heavy making it extremely challenging for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. This type of vehicle also has large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

Preliminary data from 2022 shows there were 34 crashes involving farm equipment in North Dakota.

Motorists are reminded to:

Always wear a seat belt.

Watch for mud and debris on the roadway as trucks go directly from the field onto the highway.

Be aware that you can encounter farm equipment at any time of day.

Keep a safe distance for merging, swerving or maneuvering.

Farm equipment operators should consider the following precautions:

Use lights, flashers and reflectors to make equipment more visible.

Make sure your load is balanced and securely mounted.

Use slow moving emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.

Consider using a follow or an escort vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

Farmers should also be aware that road construction projects are finishing up this time of year. Some roads may be inaccessible to large farm equipment.

For the most current progress on construction projects call 511 or go to the Travel Information Map.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives here.

